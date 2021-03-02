Loading articles...

Grains higher, Livestock mixed.

Mar 2, 2021

Wheat for Margained 19.50 cents at 6.6325 cents a bushel; Mar. corn rose 13.25 cents at 5.6075 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 1 cent at $3.7450 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 21.50 cents at $13.9250 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle up .45 cent at $1.1942 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .68 cent at $1.3652 cents a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell 2.37 cents at $.8535 a pound.

The Associated Press

