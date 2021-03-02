CP NewsAlert: Manitoba announces two-phased loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

Loading articles...

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister got a look at the province's new COVID-19 vaccination centre at Winnipeg's Convention Centre, Friday, January 1, 2021. The centre will be opening Monday and will inoculate 900-1200 people in it's first week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is loosening some of its COVID-19 restrictions as its case numbers continue to drop.

Starting Friday, people will be allowed to have another entire household visit in their home, and outdoor public gatherings can increase to 10 people from five.

Maximum capacity at stores and restaurants will increase to 50 per cent from 25, and indoor religious services can run at 25 per cent capacity, up from 10.

Licensed establishments can reopen their video lottery terminals.

Some facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls and concert venues, must continue to remain closed.

