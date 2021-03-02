Loading articles...

Calgary man pleads guilty in deaths of girlfriend, mother, stepfather

Last Updated Mar 2, 2021 at 6:44 pm EST

CALGARY — A Calgary man has admitted to killing his girlfriend, mother and stepfather in 2018. 

Prosecutor Shane Parker says Dustin Duthie pleaded guilty to the second-degree murders of Taylor Toller and Shawn Boshuk and the first-degree murder of Alan Pennylegion. 

An agreed statement of facts says Toller, Duthie’s girlfriend of five years, was last seen on July 26, 2018, and that police found her in her bed with her throat slit five days later. 

The document says that on the same day Toller was found, Duthie stabbed Boshuk, his mother, six times and covered her with a plastic sheet. 

The statement says Pennylegion witnessed Duthie cleaning Boshuk’s blood and Duthie stabbed his stepfather eight times.  

One of Duthie’s pit bulls was stabbed, but survived with surgery, and Pennylegion’s pet dog was stabbed and died. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2021

The Canadian Press

