'Baby Red' seen playing with her father for the first time: Toronto Zoo

Some adorable family bonding caught on camera.

The Toronto Zoo says keepers saw ‘Baby Red’ Adira and her father Suva playing with each other for the first time.

The zoo tweeted out a video of the red pandas on Tuesday, saying while the two have been cohabitating, this sighting was the first time they’ve witnessed the animals playing together.

Sadly, Adira’s mother Ila passed away in November, after suffering from severe ulcerative colitis, the zoo said. Adira’s sister died a week after the pair of female cubs were born in July.

RELATED: Toronto Zoo’s red panda cub named after thousands voted

After thousands of people voted online in October to name the baby red panda, ‘Adira’ was the winner, which means “strong.”

Suva is a first-time father.