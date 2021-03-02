Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Catholic leaders in New Orleans and St. Louis are advising Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is “morally compromised” because it’s produced using cell lines developed from aborted fetuses.

Archdiocese statements in each city say Catholics should choose coronavirus vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer – if they are available.

“It is under the same guidance that the archdiocese must instruct Catholics that the latest vaccine from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson is morally compromised as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing,” said the Archdiocese of New Orleans in a statement.

“We maintain that the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of individual conscience in consultation with one’s healthcare provider. We also maintain that in no way does the Church’s position diminish the wrongdoing of those who decided to use cell lines from abortions to make vaccines,” the Archdioceses goes on to write.

“In doing so, we advise that if the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is available, Catholics should choose to receive either of those vaccines rather than to receive the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of its extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.”

Johnson & Johnson stresses in a statement Tuesday that no fetal tissue is used in the vaccine.