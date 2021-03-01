White House declarative on whether U.S. will share vaccines with Canada, Mexico: 'No'

The White House is making it abundantly clear it has no plans to share America’s COVID-19 vaccines with Canada or Mexico.

Press secretary Jen Psaki has been indicating for weeks that the Biden administration would not allow the export of doses manufactured in the U.S. any time soon.

Today, with Mexico planning to explicitly ask for help, Psaki ruled the possibility out entirely.

“The president has made clear that he is focused on ensuring that vaccines are accessible to every American. That is our focus,” Psaki said.

She says President Joe Biden is focused first on making sure the vaccine is available to every American.

The U.S. continues to vaccinate its population at a staggering pace. The country is expected to have enough supply to vaccinate roughly four times more people, per capita, than Canada in the first three months of 2021.

In December 2020, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order obliging drugmakers to supply the U.S. government with vaccines before assisting other nations.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was expected to ask Biden directly for doses when the two meet virtually later today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly stopped short of making a similar request in his virtual meetings with Biden last week.

Health Canada has approved Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines to date with supply expected to ramp up country-wide in the coming weeks and months.

They’re also looking into Johnson and Johnson’s treatment, which was recently approved for use in the United States.