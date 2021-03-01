Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Two more schools in Sudbury ordered to close amid COVID-19 outbreaks
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 1, 2021 2:10 pm EST
Rainbow Schools. Rainbow Schools
Public health officials have ordered the closure of two more schools in Sudbury, Ont. after more COVID-19 cases were linked to outbreaks.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts are advising all students, visitors, and staff at Jean Hanson Public School and Algonquin Public School to self-isolate and immediately get tested.
Specific classes were dismissed at the two schools last week when COVID-19 outbreaks were declared.
The health unit says it has since determined potential widespread infection at the schools.
It says the schools have no confirmed cases of a COVID-19 variant to date.
The closures follow the dismissal of two other schools – Lasalle Secondary School and Cyril Varney Public School – last week after five confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants were found.
The Lakehead District School Board
for at least two weeks starting March 1. urged the health unit to mandate virtual learning
Ontario’s government invoked its emergency brake
public health units into “Grey-Lockdown” as of Monday. and opted to move Simcoe-Muskoka and Thunder Bay’s
The province says the decision to enforce the emergency brake is due to a rapid worsening in key public health indicators, as well as a high presence of variants in the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit that continue to increase – the highest in the province.
{* loginWidget *}