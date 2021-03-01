Loading articles...

39-year-old man from B.C. killed in Stoney Creek shooting

Last Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 12:14 pm EST

A 39-year-old man from British Columbia is dead following a shooting in Stoney Creek on Sunday.

Hamilton police responded to a shooting in the area of Arvin Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in serious condition.

The male victim was found dead at the same location. He has been identified as Tyler Pratt.

Police believe the suspects involved left the scene in a new model white Land Rover SUV.

Anyone travelling through the area of Arvin Avenue or Barton Street East between 7:00 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. is being asked to contact police with any information, dash cam or security footage.

This is Hamilton’s third homicide of 2021.

