Raptors-Pistons game Tuesday postponed, tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday

Last Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 8:07 pm EST

Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker (7) reaches in and fouls Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday, the league announced Monday.

The postponement is due to positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within the Raptors organization.

More to come

