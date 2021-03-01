Loading articles...

Prince Philip to a London hospital for infection treatment

Last Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 7:44 am EST

Members of hospital staff, security and police officers attend as an ambulance moves outside the rear of the King Edward VII Hospital in London where Prince Philip is being treated Monday March 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been transferred to another London hospital to continue treatment for an infection.

The palace says Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

In addition to treatment for an unspecified infection, he will also undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital last month after feeling ill. The illness was not related to the coronavirus and royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

The palace says Philip “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’’

The Associated Press






Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:41 AM
#WB401 before Islington express - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:01 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special Weather Statement now in effect for #Toronto GTA. STRONG gusty wind today @680NEWS @680NEWSweather @680NEWStra…
Latest Weather
Read more