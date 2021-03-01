Loading articles...

Pakistan hopes to save $3 billion in new gas deal with Qatar

Last Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 4:14 am EST

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s landmark, new deal with Qatar for liquefied natural gas at lower rates will save Islamabad a total of about $3 billion over the next 10 years, an adviser to the country’s prime minister said Monday.

The agreement, signed last Friday, will save the state $317 million annually due to the reduced price of the gas compared to the 2015 agreement between the two countries, according to Nadeem Babar, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on petroleum.

This “will result in the lowering of the overall cost of liquefied natural gas” imported from Qatar, Babar said.

Under the agreement, which comes into effect in January 2022, Pakistan will import liquefied natural gas — or LNG — from Qatar at a reduced price of about 31%, compared to the previous agreement signed in 2015 for 15 years. At the time, Islamabad’s agreeing to pay a higher price had drawn criticism from experts.

Many Pakistanis have been rallying, angry over long power cuts in the summer and shortages of natural gas in winter, to demand an uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas. Khan’s government has said it was trying its best to overcome an energy shortfall through different measures.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:26 PM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:50 AM
Good Monday morning! March will be coming in like a 🦁 with falling temperatures, strong wind,❄️ squalls to the nort…
Latest Weather
Read more