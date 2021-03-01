Ontario seeking direction on whether it can extend period between first, second doses of vaccines

Ontario is asking the federal government for guidance on whether it can extend the interval between the first and second doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to four months.

The province is making the request today in a joint statement from Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

They say there is growing evidence to suggest that the intervals between the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can be safely extended.

“As indicated by Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia, there is growing evidence to suggest that the interval between first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can be safely extended to four months while maintaining a strong and sustained level of protection from COVID-19,” the statement reads.

“Our government is keenly interested in doing everything possible to get as many vaccines into arms as quickly as possible. To that end, Ontario continues to be actively engaged with the federal government and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on the potential updated direction on second dose intervals, with the goal of pursuing a similar direction to British Columbia.”

By safely extending the dosing interval, Ontario would reach more at-risk Ontarians with our vaccine rollout, and potentially offer the vaccine to the general population much earlier than originally planned. We also remain steadfastly committed to ensuring everyone who receives their first dose is provided maximum protection by receiving their second dose as informed by scientific knowledge,” said Elliott and Jones.

British Columbia’s top doctor Bonnie Henry confirmed it will extend the time between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to four months.

Ontario says that shifting the interval could speed up its vaccine rollout, and potentially offer the vaccine to the general population earlier than planned.

Currently, Ontario is giving the second dose of the Pfizer shot as late as 42 days after the first dose, and Moderna 28 days after the first shot of that vaccine.

“Ontario has administered over 700,000 doses of the vaccine to Ontarians to date, and we remain committed to administering as many doses, as quickly as possible to Ontarians. We all know that the sooner the people of Ontario are immunized, the more lives will be saved and the sooner everyone can start to return to normal,” the health minister and solicitor general added.

“When we receive direction from the federal government on the timing of second doses and secure final details on the recently-approved AstraZeneca vaccines, we will be providing an update on our ongoing vaccine rollout.”

A national panel of vaccine experts says provinces should not use AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on seniors.

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for use Friday on all adults, including seniors.

But the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is concerned there is limited data on how well the vaccine will prevent infection in older populations.

The panel is advising provinces that the AstraZeneca shot should be offered to people under 65.