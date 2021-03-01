Ontario LTC minister warned of COVID-19 danger before pandemic, transcript reveals

A newly released transcript from Ontario’s long-term care commission reveals that the province’s long-term care minister was aware of the dangers COVID-19 posed to the sector, even before it was declared a global pandemic.

The transcript of the Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission’s interview with Merrilee Fullerton and her deputy shows the pair advocated for stronger measures than what the government was willing to put in place, earlier than they were willing to act.

Fullerton’s notes from the time suggest she was concerned about asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes as early as February 5th, 2020.

But that possibility wasn’t publicly acknowledged by the government until much later.

The transcript shows Fullerton also refused to suggest the risk of COVID-19 was low in a video filmed in early March.

Her notes from the pandemic’s first wave, read out during the interview, also show that she advocated for locking down long-term care homes before the province did so, and was concerned about staff not wearing P-P-E at all times the week before the province made it mandatory.