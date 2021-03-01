MUST-WATCH: A Golden Globe winning film and highly anticipated Britney Spears documentary enter the Top 10!

A couple of documentaries about acclaimed musicians, and a newly awarded Golden Globe winning film making their way into the Top 10 as we head into March. Will Britney Spears, Biggie Smalls, or one of the best films of 2020 take the top spot this week? Keep reading the 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH to find out!

Minari

Streaming platform: VOD

One of the best films of 2020 (and a Golden Globe winning film) is finally available to watch!

Minari, named after an East Asian plant that can grow in any soil, is about a Korean family chasing the American Dream. Seen from the perspective of the youngest child (Alan Kim), the father (Steven Yeun) is hoping to start a farm in Arkansas and sell Korean plants and spices to various vendors across the south. But his dreams may end up tearing the family apart, as the mother (Han Ye-ri) knows her husband’s dreams could bankrupt the family.

The latest film from A24 is available on on the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox, as well as Apple TV and Google Play!

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Streaming platform: Netflix

If you don’t know, now you know.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell is an intimate documentary focusing on the childhood, upbringing, and tragic life of Christopher George Latore Wallace, a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G., a.k.a. Biggie Smalls.. Directed by Emmett Malloy, this documentary features some classic faces from his life, including Puffy and Biggie’s wife, Faith Evans. But it goes deeper, including interviews with some childhood friends, and even his mother, Voletta Wallace.

This film is out on Netflix now!

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson

Streaming platform: VOD

Another film about a young black man dying, but this one is fictitious.

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson is the directorial debut of Ali LeRoi, and it played at TIFF in 2019. This film tells the tale of a young gay black man called Tunde Johnson (played by Steven Silver), who spends the film in a traumatic time loop. Every day, no matter what he does differently, he’s shot and killed by police. And he always wakes up forgetting his death, but carrying the trauma with him.

This film is available on Google Play and Apple TV, and it’s sure to pack an emotional punch.

The Last Vermeer

Streaming platform: VOD

If one of your favourite genres is Nazis getting swindled by good guys, here’s a film just for you!

The Last Vermeer is an American drama film about a Dutch national hero. Han van Meegeren (played by Guy Pearce) is an art forger who sold forged Vermeer paintings for millions to Nazis, including one to Hermann Göring, who was the second most powerful man in the Third Reich. This film also stars a bunch of amazing European talent, including Claes Bang (from Palme d'Or winning the Square), Vicky Krieps (from Phantom Thread), and August Diehl (from Inglorious Basterds and A Hidden Life).

This film is out on Apple TV and Google Play now!

Framing Britney Spears

Streaming platform: Crave

I know you’ve all been waiting for this one.

Framing Britney Spears is a documentary from the New York Times, breaking down the years of sexism she endured in the music industry. All of which led to her financial conservatorship under her father, Jaime Spears, which she has spent years trying to get out of. A documentary covering one of the best American artists of the 2000s, the hit maker who blessed us with Gimme More, Oops, I Did It Again, and Toxic.

After debuting south of the border, you can now check this out on Crave.

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. WandaVision – Disney+

9. The Last Vermeer – VOD

8. Judas and the Black Messiah – VOD

7. The Obituary of Tunde Johnson – VOD

6. Allen v. Farrow – Crave

5. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell – VOD

4. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – VOD

3. I Care a Lot – Amazon Prime Video

2. Framing Britney Spears – Crave

1. Minari – VOD