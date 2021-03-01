Mississauga man facing multiple drug charges after police find hidden compartment in glove box

A man is facing several drug-related charges after Halton Police searched a residence on Inverhouse Drive in Mississauga.

Officers made the discovery on February 24 determining a motor vehicle contained an aftermarket compartment built into the glove box.

Over 104 grams of cocaine and 21 grams of crack cocaine were seized, as well as $2,500 in Canadian currency, among other narcotics.

A 32-year old man from Mississauga now facing multiple drug charges after Halton Police say they found a hidden compartment “trap” installed in the glove box of a vehicle searched in Oakville. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/SSmuBz7dZH — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) March 1, 2021

As a result, 32-year-old Jesse Grant of Mississauga was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related charges, including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine/crack cocaine and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Grant was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.