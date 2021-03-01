Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mississauga man facing multiple drug charges after police find hidden compartment in glove box
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Mar 1, 2021 1:50 pm EST
Halton police make arrest. Halton Police
A man is facing several drug-related charges after Halton Police searched a residence on Inverhouse Drive in Mississauga.
Officers made the discovery on February 24 determining a motor vehicle contained an aftermarket compartment built into the glove box.
Over 104 grams of cocaine and 21 grams of crack cocaine were seized, as well as $2,500 in Canadian currency, among other narcotics.
As a result, 32-year-old Jesse Grant of Mississauga was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related charges, including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine/crack cocaine and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Grant was released on an undertaking.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.