Mimico street is most ticketed in Toronto for speeders

A street in in Mimico is reportedly the most ticketed street for speeders in the city of Toronto.

New photo radar figures show the camera on Stanley Avenue, just off Royal York Road, issued nearly 2900, or 13 per cent of all, tickets in December.

The Toronto Star reports the worst repeat offender got 15 tickets for speeding there, as well as on Mimico Avenue.

There are 50 photo radar cameras across the city and a total of 22,180 tickets were issued in December.

Four cameras in Scarborough round out the top 5 for issuing the most tickets – including one on Birchmount Road north of Bay Mills, and McCowan Road north of Kenhatch Boulevard.

The highest fine of $718 was issued to the owner of a vehicle travelling 99 km/hr in a 50 zone on McCowan.