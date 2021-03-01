Loading articles...

Indigenous groups, leaders demand action in wake of B.C. police shooting death

Last Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 3:44 pm EST

TOFINO, B.C. — The leaders of Indigenous groups in British Columbia are asking for answers over the police shooting death of a 28-year-old man in a community off the west coast of Vancouver Island over the weekend.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, Pacheedaht First Nation and the First Nations Leadership Council say in a statement that they want an open and transparent investigation in to the death of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation man.

RCMP say two officers from the Tofino detachment were called to a home on the Opitsaht reserve on nearby Meares Island to locate a woman in distress on Saturday night.

Mounties allege an unspecified “interaction” took place in which one man was shot and killed, while another was taken into custody.

The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, has been called in.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council says an Indigenous person needs to be a part of the watchdog’s investigation and steps need to be taken taken to prevent police shootings of Indigenous people in the future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors game against Chicago postponed due to COVID-19 - 680 NEWS
Toronto Raptors game against Chicago postponed due to COVID-19

Last Updated Feb 28, 2021 at 11:54 pm EST

The Toronto Raptors game scheduled for Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls in Tampa has been postponed due to the NBA’s “health and safety protocols.”

“Because of positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within the Raptors, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Bulls,” read a brief statement by the NBA.

The Raptors were missing head coach Nick Nurse, five members of his staff and star forward Pascal Siakam for Friday’s win over Houston due to the league’s COVID protocols.

The Raptors used 12 players on Friday and had 14 listed as available to play that night. For Sunday’s game, Siakam was the only player who had been listed on Saturday’s injury report as out because of health and safety protocols – which indicates that results that came back on Saturday either showed more problems, or the contact tracing investigations showed that players had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have to quarantine.

General manager Bobby Webster would not confirm Friday if any of the coaching staff members or players had tested positive for COVID-19, citing privacy concerns.

Toronto were one of four teams that hadn’t had a postponement this season.

Toronto is scheduled to play two more games this week ahead of the All-Star break. The status of games against Detroit on Tuesday and Boston on Thursday have yet to be determined.

This is the 30th NBA game to be postponed so far this season because of COVID-19 testing or contact tracing.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

