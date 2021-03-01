Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Last Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 14.50 cents at $6.45 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.50 cents at $5.49 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 7 cents at $3.61 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was up 2.75 cents at $14.0025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose 2.65 cents at $1.1910 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 2.62 cents at $1.3710 a pound; April lean hogs fell 2 cents at .8755 a pound.

The Associated Press

