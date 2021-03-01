Loading articles...

German Social Democrats unveil program for September vote

Last Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 3:28 pm EST

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz delivers his speech during a session of German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Germany’s Social Democrats, traditionally the country’s main centre-left party, on Monday unveiled an election program that seeks higher taxes for the richest and a higher minimum wage while also emphasizing climate protection.

The party hopes the program will help propel it out of a long poll slump. Three of Germany’s eight post-World War II chancellors so far were Social Democrats — most recently centre-right Chancellor Angela Merkel’s immediate predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder.

But the party, which has been Merkel’s junior governing partner for 11 of the past 15 years, is stuck at around 16-17% support in polls — far behind Merkel’s Union bloc and a bit behind the environmentalist Greens.

The Social Democrats so far are the only party to pick a candidate for chancellor in the Sept. 26 election — Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is also Merkel’s vice chancellor — and on Monday became the first to present a draft election program.

It is distinctly left-leaning, calling for an income tax reform that offers relief to lower- and middle-income earners and places a greater burden on “the top 5%.” It calls for a wealth tax of 1% on people with very large assets.

The program seeks a quick rise in the minimum wage to “at least” 12 euros ($14.50) per hour. It is currently 9.50 euros.

It calls for a welfare payment system set up by Schroeder’s government and long loathed by left-wingers to be transformed into a new system with payments that are “enough to live on and enable participation in society.”

The program names as the party’s first “mission for the future” a “climate-neutral Germany.” It calls, for example, for income from carbon dioxide pricing to be used to help reduce electricity bills.

And it pledges to introduce a 130 kph (81 mph) speed limit on Germany’s autobahn highways, many stretches of which lack any limits.

“It is a confident program, a program that describes a plan for the ’20s,” Scholz said.

The Social Democrats don’t want a repeat of the current governing coalition, but haven’t specified what partners they would prefer.

Asked whether it would make a three-party left-wing government after the election, currently a long shot, more likely, Scholz replied: “this program makes a government more likely that is oriented toward progress.”

Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors game against Chicago postponed due to COVID-19
Toronto Raptors game against Chicago postponed due to COVID-19

Last Updated Feb 28, 2021 at 11:54 pm EST

The Toronto Raptors game scheduled for Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls in Tampa has been postponed due to the NBA’s “health and safety protocols.”

“Because of positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within the Raptors, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Bulls,” read a brief statement by the NBA.

The Raptors were missing head coach Nick Nurse, five members of his staff and star forward Pascal Siakam for Friday’s win over Houston due to the league’s COVID protocols.

The Raptors used 12 players on Friday and had 14 listed as available to play that night. For Sunday’s game, Siakam was the only player who had been listed on Saturday’s injury report as out because of health and safety protocols – which indicates that results that came back on Saturday either showed more problems, or the contact tracing investigations showed that players had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have to quarantine.

General manager Bobby Webster would not confirm Friday if any of the coaching staff members or players had tested positive for COVID-19, citing privacy concerns.

Toronto were one of four teams that hadn’t had a postponement this season.

Toronto is scheduled to play two more games this week ahead of the All-Star break. The status of games against Detroit on Tuesday and Boston on Thursday have yet to be determined.

This is the 30th NBA game to be postponed so far this season because of COVID-19 testing or contact tracing.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

