Loading articles...

"Frontline" Toronto police constables, sergeants eligible to be vaccinated as of Monday

Last Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 3:44 pm EST

Officers stand in a line at an award ceremony at Toronto Police Service headquarters on March 29, 2017. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Toronto police say just over 2,000 of its frontline members are eligible to be vaccinated as of March 1 – the same day parts of the province began vaccinating several of its residents aged 80-and-over.

The constables and sergeants were recently moved into the current phase of the province’s roll-out plan, along with other medical first responders.

In a statement to 680 NEWS, Toronto police say the 2,250 officers qualified for their first dose respond to emergency calls where medical assistance may be required.

“These officers work mainly in Priority Response (PRU), Mobile Crisis Intervention (MCIT), and Neighbourhood Community Officers (NCO),” spokesperson Connie Osborne said in an email.

“It is approximately 2,250 frontline members who were moved into the current phase by the Province.”

The Toronto Police Association announced on Twitter that members of the force were, in fact, getting treated, saying “Our members risk daily exposure to COVID during daily public interactions. The vaccine mitigates this risk as they continue to provide core policing responsibilities & pandemic duties & will reduce the strain on police resources when officers are quarantined.”

Brian Callanan, Vice-President of the Toronto Police Association, said the vaccine rollout began at Michael Garron Hospital.

“Your TPA Board will continue to advocate for you until every member has the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Callanan tweeted Monday.

When asked why members of the force are getting vaccinated ahead of Phase 2 of the province’s rollout, Mayor John Tory simply pointed to the fact that officers are frontline workers.

“If you look at the provincial document, it talks about medical first responders which include people that go on medically-related calls,” said Tory. “If you look at police officers performing CPR, officers administering naloxone, you have not all police officers but a certain number of them involved in that type of a call.”

“Similar to the way firefighters are, similar to paramedics.”

RELATED: Toronto launching vaccination program for paramedics at 3 sites on Thursday

Ahead of the new year, paramedics began voicing frustration over a lack of clarity with regards to the vaccine process.

Just over 1,000 Toronto paramedics were vaccinated across the city starting on January 7.

In early February, the Ontario Professional Firefighters Association (OPFFA) denied speculation that several firefighters jumped the queue for COVID-19 vaccines.

At the time, OPFFA President Carmen Santoro said the province’s firefighters were “waiting patiently for their COVID-19 vaccinations,” clearing the air over a misunderstanding with regards to Ontario’s Phase 1 of its vaccine rollout.

In mid-January, the province said it was focusing on vaccinating health-care workers and those in long-term care facilities, adding that people over the age of 80 will be the first priority group to receive the shot when Ontario enters the second phase of its vaccine rollout in April.

In the GTA, Peel Region has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to adults 80 and over, as other regions prepare to allow the same age group to begin pre-registering for their vaccination appointments.

Starting Monday, residents aged 80 and older in York Region are also eligible to book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Latest Traffic & Weather
Toronto Raptors game against Chicago postponed due to COVID-19 - 680 NEWS
Loading articles...

Toronto Raptors game against Chicago postponed due to COVID-19

Last Updated Feb 28, 2021 at 11:54 pm EST

The Toronto Raptors game scheduled for Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls in Tampa has been postponed due to the NBA’s “health and safety protocols.”

“Because of positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within the Raptors, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Bulls,” read a brief statement by the NBA.

The Raptors were missing head coach Nick Nurse, five members of his staff and star forward Pascal Siakam for Friday’s win over Houston due to the league’s COVID protocols.

The Raptors used 12 players on Friday and had 14 listed as available to play that night. For Sunday’s game, Siakam was the only player who had been listed on Saturday’s injury report as out because of health and safety protocols – which indicates that results that came back on Saturday either showed more problems, or the contact tracing investigations showed that players had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have to quarantine.

General manager Bobby Webster would not confirm Friday if any of the coaching staff members or players had tested positive for COVID-19, citing privacy concerns.

Toronto were one of four teams that hadn’t had a postponement this season.

Toronto is scheduled to play two more games this week ahead of the All-Star break. The status of games against Detroit on Tuesday and Boston on Thursday have yet to be determined.

This is the 30th NBA game to be postponed so far this season because of COVID-19 testing or contact tracing.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Retweeted @michellemackey: We are tracking a massive vehicle pileup on HWY 400... now closed in both directions between HWY 88 and Mapleview Drive…
Latest Weather
Read more