TPH recommends temporary closure of Donwood Park PS due to COVID-19 variant cases

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has recommended the temporary closure of Donwood Park Public School because of an outbreak of six COVID-19 cases at the school, four of which have screened positive for a variant of concern.

Staff and students were dismissed Monday and the school will remain closed from Tuesday onwards, until further notice.

In a release on their website, the health agency says dismissing the school is “a precautionary measure to allow TPH to complete an investigation while protecting the school community and prevent further virus spread.”

Close contacts have been notified and TPH has recommended testing of the whole school as well as urging families of students and staff to get tested.

