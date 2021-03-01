Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Alberta lifts some COVID-19 economic restrictions, delays others

Last Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 7:14 pm EST

EDMONTON — Alberta is lifting more economic restrictions tied to COVID-19 while delaying others.

Premier Jason Kenney says low intensity group activities, like Pilates, can resume in fitness centres, and libraries can open at 15 per cent capacity.

But he says loosening measures for retail shops, hotels and community centres can’t happen yet.

He says COVID-19 cases have plummeted in long-term care homes and hospitalizations have dropped, but cases of the variant are worrisome.

Some medical experts, including the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association, warned the province last week against loosening public-health measures.

This is Stage 2 of a four-stage plan to reopen the economy announced by Kenney a month ago.

In Stage 1, restaurants were able to reopen for dine-in service, gyms were allowed to resume one-on-one fitness training and some restrictions were lifted on youth sports.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:26 PM
Retweeted @511Ontario: Cleared: #Incident #Tay #HWY400 Southbound Quarry Rd / Simcoe Rd 59 as well as on-ramp Eastbound /Westbound, all lanes are…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:08 PM
Don't let this photo fool you! We could see some more flurries tonight. It is also going to be windy & cold! Winds…
Latest Weather
Read more