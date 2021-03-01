Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Another Toronto Raptors game postponed due to COVID-19
by Michelle Morton
Posted Mar 1, 2021 8:20 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 8:24 pm EST
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet looks on during a coach's challenge in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Aug. 7, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis, Pool
The National Basketball Association has announced the game between the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors, originally scheduled for Tuesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, has been postponed.
Sunday night’s game between Toronto and Chicago Bulls had to be postponed as well due to COVID-19 positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within the Raptors team. Toronto wouldn’t have had the eight required players for the game.
Toronto Raptors game against Chicago postponed due to COVID-19
The NBA says the game against the Pistons has been tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET — pending additional results.
“The game is being postponed tomorrow due to positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within the Raptors organization,” the league says in a statement.
