Parents charged after 14-month-old dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine

Toronto police say the parents of a 14-month-old boy have been charged with his death after he ingested a deadly mix of illicit drugs in his parents’ home in May 2020.

Police say the boy and his parents lived with another couple and the drugs were in the apartment for personal use.

The infant died due to toxic levels of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

The boy’s parents have been arrested and charged after an investigation by the Sex Crimes – Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC) and consultations with the Ministry of the Attorney General and the homicide squad.

Each of the parents was charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide necessaries of life in January.

“Opioid use impacts individuals and families across the city. In many cases, like this one, the results are devastating. If you or anyone you know needs help with opioid use, please seek assistance,” police said in a release.

This is believed to be the first investigation of its kind by the CYAC since it opened in October 2013.