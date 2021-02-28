Loading articles...

Schitt's Creek nabs two Golden Globes for its final season

Last Updated Feb 28, 2021 at 11:58 pm EST

Schitt’s Creek has nabbed two Golden Globes. 

The Canadian sitcom won best television series in a musical or comedy, and Catherine O’Hara took home best television actress in a musical or comedy.  

The series was nominated for three other awards, but ultimately lost out. 

Eugene and Dan Levy, the show’s father-son creator duo, were nominated for best television actor in a musical or comedy and best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or motion picture for TV, respectively. 

Annie Murphy had been nominated for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or motion picture for TV. 

Schitt’s Creek wrapped up its six-season run last year, when it swept the Emmy’s, winning all seven major comedy awards. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

