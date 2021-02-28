Loading articles...

Ruffalo, Corrin, O’Hara, Boyega and Kaluuya win early Globes

Last Updated Feb 28, 2021 at 9:14 pm EST

This image released by HBO shows Mark Ruffalo in a scene from "I Know This Much is True." Mark Ruffalo accepted the award for best actor in a television motion picture for "I know This Much Is True" at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Atsushi Nishijima/HBO via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Early winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Best actress, television series, drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best animated movie: “Soul”

Best original song: “Io Sì (Seen)”

Best original score, motion picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

The Associated Press


