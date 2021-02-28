Police search for suspect in attempted robbery in Mississauga

Peel police are searching for a suspect following an attempted robbery at a small plaza in Mississauga.

Police were called to Fieldgate Plaza in the area of Bloor Street and Fieldgate Drive just after 9 a.m. for reports of a man inside a convenience store armed with a firearm.

Investigators say the employees of the store managed to flee and lock the suspect inside before calling police.

Tactical and canine units descended on the area and eventually made their way into the business before determining the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival.

No injuries were reported and investigators from the robbery division have now taken over the case.

No suspect description has been provided by police at this time.