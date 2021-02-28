Loading articles...

Police arrest 3 for drunken driving in Milwaukee-area crash

Last Updated Feb 28, 2021 at 11:28 am EST

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Authorities say three drunken drivers were involved in a crash early Sunday morning in a south Milwaukee suburb.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. when a man driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck the wrong way on a four-lane highway in Mount Pleasant collided head-on with a motorist in a GMC Yukon. Shortly thereafter, a man in a Chevrolet Equinox crashed into the pickup, Mount Pleasant police said in a release.

Police said the man in the Yukon, which burst into flames after the collision, was located at a nearby hospital and arrested. The drivers of the pickup and and the Equinox were arrested on scene. The extent of any injuries from the crash were not noted in the release.

Police said Kraig Herbrechtsmeir, 56, of Racine, was charged with first offence operating while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. Christopher Sanchez, 33, of Racine, was charged with first offence OWI. Herber Aguirre-Lopez, 45, of Kenosha, was charged with third offence OWI.

The Associated Press

