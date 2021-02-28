Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday's $12 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Feb 28, 2021 at 4:44 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $12 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 3 will be approximately $15 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:39 AM
Clear! Ramp reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:04 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Alright, there's some of that sunshine that we've been waiting for in the #GTA! We've got a mild end to February coming our w…
Latest Weather
Read more