Man, 28, charged in Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East homicide investigation

Last Updated Feb 28, 2021 at 8:54 pm EST

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto police say they have charged a man in connection to a Scarborough homicide investigation.

Police said they were called to the Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area at around 3:25 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, police said they found 38-year-old Toronto resident Rupert Brown with “obvious injuries.” He was later pronounced dead, police said.

On Saturday, police said they charged 28-year-old Leahain Malcolm of Toronto with Second-Degree Murder.

He appeared in court that same day.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

This is Toronto’s 14th homicide of 2021, police said.

 

 

 

 

 

