Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max draw purchased in Sudbury, Ont.

TORONTO — There’s a new multi-millionaire in Ontario.

The province’s Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a ticket purchased in Sudbury, Ont., is the sole winner of the $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.

The Friday draw marked the sixth time that the maximum jackpot has been won in Canada and the fourth time in the province since the cap was increased in May 2019.

Maxmillions tickets worth $1 million each were also sold in the Ontario communities of Simcoe County, Mississauga, North York and Woodbridge.

A Maxmillions ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Ajax, Ont.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $24 million, with a draw set for Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press