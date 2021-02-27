Loading articles...

Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max draw purchased in Sudbury, Ont.

Last Updated Feb 27, 2021 at 11:28 am EST

TORONTO — There’s a new multi-millionaire in Ontario. 

The province’s Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a ticket purchased in Sudbury, Ont., is the sole winner of the $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.

The Friday draw marked the sixth time that the maximum jackpot has been won in Canada and the fourth time in the province since the cap was increased in May 2019.

Maxmillions tickets worth $1 million each were also sold in the Ontario communities of Simcoe County, Mississauga, North York and Woodbridge. 

A Maxmillions ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Ajax, Ont. 

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $24 million, with a draw set for Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:28 AM
COLLISION - #SBDVP ramp to Eglinton. All lanes blocked. #SBDVP at Eglinton, right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Now that's commitment!
Latest Weather
Read more