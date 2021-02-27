Police search for suspect following stabbing near Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to an apartment building in the Midland Avenue and Gilder Drive area, just north of Eglinton Avenue East, for a report of a stabbing.

A man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they are searching for a man in his mid-30s with red hair and a heavy build. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If the suspect is spotted in the community, police ask that you do not approach the person and call 911 immediately.