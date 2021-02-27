Loading articles...

Police search for suspect following stabbing near Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East

Police investigate a stabbing in an apartment building near Midland Avenue and Gilder Drive on Feb. 27th, 2021. (KEN B. TOWNSEND/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to an apartment building in the Midland Avenue and Gilder Drive area, just north of Eglinton Avenue East, for a report of a stabbing.

A man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they are searching for a man in his mid-30s with red hair and a heavy build.  They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If the suspect is spotted in the community, police ask that you do not approach the person and call 911 immediately.

Police investigate a stabbing in an apartment building near Midland Avenue and Gilder Drive on Feb. 27th, 2021.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
HOV lane has been RE-OPENED #EBQEW at Dorval - heavy from Third Line.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:53 AM
Now that's commitment!
Latest Weather
Read more