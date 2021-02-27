Loading articles...

Police seek stolen pickup with missing 4 month old puppy inside

Last Updated Feb 27, 2021 at 9:52 am EST

Photo of 'Hudson', a missing 4 month old puppy that was inside a stolen pickup truck in Milton. TWITTER/HRPS

Halton police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing puppy.

“Hudson”, a four month old white puppy, was inside a 2015 black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was stolen from the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore in Milton.

The license plate of the stolen vehicle is AY88007.

No further details have been released but anyone with information is asked to contact police.

