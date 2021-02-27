Peel Region begins vaccinations for adults 80 and over

Peel Region has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to adults 80 and over, as other regions prepare to allow the same age group to begin pre-registering for their vaccination appointments.

York Region and Guelph are two other areas that have allowed those 80 or older to begin pre-registering for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The province’s online booking portal won’t be ready until the week of March 15, at which point those who are priority to receive a shot can pre-register for their appointment.

Trillium Health Partners (THP) started giving out limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 80 and above at hospital-run clinics this weekend.

The hospital says since the supply is restricted, it isn’t possible to vaccinate all those above 80 in the community at once. They say they will be taking a staged approach as they work on preparation for broad community immunization.

THP is currently directing booking for a limited number of vaccination appointments, including those who are in the hospital, but says they will be launching a booking system within a few days.

Those who got the shot today were grateful, saying every day counts.

Walt Jurgen’s 93-year-old father Hans received his vaccine Saturday. Jurgen, who is also his father’s caregiver was quite happy to take the trip to the hospital.

“We’ve been waiting so long for this my dad has been at home and quarantine for many months now we’re very excited to have it done,” said Jurgen.

As of Saturday, there have been 620 deaths due to COVID-19 in Peel Region. The median age of total deaths is 85.