Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Last Updated Feb 27, 2021 at 7:28 pm EST

An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)

A woman in her 20s has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Police were called to the scene at Confederation Parkway and Huntington Ridge Drive at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Confederation Parkway is closed as police investigate how the incident occurred.

More to come

