Ontario ticket holder wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Feb 27, 2021 at 3:28 am EST

TORONTO — A ticket holder somewhere in Ontario won Friday night’s whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

Nine of the draw’s Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were also won, with one of those prizes being split between two lottery players.

Winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 2 will be approximately $24 million.

The Canadian Press

