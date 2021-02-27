Ontario reports 16 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,000-plus new cases Saturday

Ontario is reporting 16 more people have died from COVID-19 as the number of new cases exceeds 1,000 for the fourth straight day.

Another 1,185 new coronavirus infections were confirmed Saturday, bringing the provincial total just shy of 300,000 total cases.

Toronto reported 331 new cases – the 10th straight day the number has exceeded 300 – while Peel Region reported 220 cases. York Region reported 119 new cases – the third straight triple digit daily increase.

The additional deaths bring the provincial total up to 6,960.

Provincial officials completed 59,416 tests in the previous 24 hour period with almost 28,000 samples remaining to be tested.

Another 24,339 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday – a new daily high, bringing the total number of vaccines given across the province to more than 668,000.