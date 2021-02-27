Loading articles...

Mexican president says he'll propose labour program to Biden

Last Updated Feb 27, 2021 at 6:44 pm EST

Mexican President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador gives his daily, morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, with an Argentine flag in the background, right, as Argentine President Alberto Fernandez attends the event. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Saturday he will propose a ‘Bracero’ style immigrant labour program to U.S. President Joe Biden during a video call between the two leaders planned for Monday.

The Bracero program allowed Mexicans to temporarily work in the United States to fill labour shortages during World War II and afterward. López Obrador said the U.S. economy needs Mexican workers because of “their strength, their youth.”

He suggested he wants permission for 600,000 to 800,000 Mexican and Central American immigrants to work legally in the United States every year.

“You (Americans) are going to need Mexican and Central American workers to produce, to grow,” López Obrador said of what he plans to tell Biden. “It is better that we start putting order on migratory flows.”

Biden has proposed legislation to give legal status and a path to citizenship to all of the estimated 11 million people in the country who don’t have it.

The Associated Press

