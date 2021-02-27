Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany's Left picks 2 women to lead party into election
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 27, 2021 7:26 am EST
Last Updated Feb 27, 2021 at 7:28 am EST
Janine Wissler, left, and Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, the new federal leaders of the Left Party, stand together after their election at the Left Party's online federal party conference, each holding a bouquet of flowers in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb.27, 2021. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via AP)
BERLIN — Germany’s Left has picked two women to lead the anti-capitalist party into this fall’s national election.
A party conference Saturday elected Janine Wissler und Susanne Hennig-Wellsow as co-leaders.
Wissler is the Left’s parliamentary caucus leader in Hesse state.
Hennig-Wellsow is the party’s chairwoman in Thuringia, the only German state where the Left leads a government.
The succeed Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, who have led the party since 2012.
The Left, which is partly rooted in East Germany’s governing Socialist Unity Party, received 9.2% of the vote in the 2017 national election. Current polls ahead of the vote on Sept. 26 put its support at 7-8%.