Loading articles...

14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother's killing

Last Updated Feb 27, 2021 at 3:14 pm EST

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old girl has been charged with killing her grandmother in suburban Detroit, authorities said Saturday.

The girl’s mental health and ability to understand the proceedings will be examined before additional court action occurs.

The 65-year-old victim was found stabbed Monday at her home in Canton. A granddaughter was arrested the same day about 20 miles (32 kilometres) away at a motel in Southgate.

The victim was a “nurse who was raising her granddaughter. Our prayers go out to her son and family,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

If the teen is convicted of murder, a judge would have the option of sentencing her as an adult or a juvenile or a combination of both, the prosecutor’s office said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
Problems CLEARED from #WB401 at Mississauga Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Alright, there's some of that sunshine that we've been waiting for in the #GTA! We've got a mild end to February coming our w…
Latest Weather
Read more