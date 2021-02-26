Raptors' Nick Nurse, 5 other coaches in COVID-19 protocol; will miss Friday's game

The Toronto Raptors say head coach Nick Nurse and five other members of his staff are in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets as a result.

“Due to health and safety protocols, six members of the Raptors’ coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, will not be on the bench beginning with Friday’s game vs. Houston,” the team said in a release.

“They will continue to work remotely, and details on their return will be communicated when appropriate.”

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster is expected to speak to the media at 5:45 p.m. during the head coach’s pregame availability window.

The league’s protocols state that anyone who tests positive will have to go 10 days or more after the first positive test or onset of symptoms, or test negative twice at least 24 hours apart via PCR testing.

Any player who tests positive, even if asymptomatic, will not be allowed to exercise for a minimum of 10 days and then must be monitored in individual workouts for an additional two days.

The league also states that any player, coach, or staff member exposed to someone with COVID-19 may not enter a team facility, participate in any workouts, or interact with other players or staff until a team doctor performs a medical and risk exposure review.

On December 7, three members of the Raptors organization tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of pre-season games.

The Raptors will play out the season in Tampa, Florida due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in the United States and Canada.

Toronto enters Friday’s game against the Rockets with a 16-17 record and is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference.