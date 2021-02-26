Loading articles...

Toronto Police arrest man for administering noxious substance and drug possession

Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 5:59 pm EST

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto Police have arrested a man for possession of drugs, and administering a noxious substance.

According to a release, Toronto Police began an investigation on Thursday, February 4th, 2021 regarding drugs in the St. Lawrence Street and King Street area.

It’s alleged that a man and woman were in an apartment, and when the woman wanted to leave, the man offered her a “smoothie-type drink”.

She allegedly drank it, and woke up hours later feeling disoriented and confused, according to the release. She then went to hospital, where tests confirmed she had drugs in her system. At this point, she contacted police.

The 51 Division of Toronto Police launched an investigation, obtained a search warrant, and discovered a large quantity of drugs in the apartment.

33 year old Ali Stanley of Toronto was arrested, and is now facing 7 charges. These include:

  • One count of Administer Noxious Thing Intent to Endanger Life
  • One count of Breach of Probation
  • Five counts of Unlawfully possess Schedule 1 Substances (cocaine, methylphenidate, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and codeine)

He appeared in court on February 26th, 2021. You can see his picture here.

