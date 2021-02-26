SPOTLIGHT ON: Harriet Tubman Community Organization developing connections to African culture

HISTORY

The Harriet Tubman Community Organization (H-T-C-O) was established in 1972 to help Black youth and young adults develop a connection to their African heritage.

The organization was named after Harriet Tubman, an American abolitionist and union spy who escaped slavery in 1849. She was instrumental in the development of the underground railroad and made several trips over a decade to free over 300 slaves.

One of the main goals of the organization is to support young people in achieving a sense of freedom defined by each individual.

SERVICES

H-T-C-O is able to help them achieve their goals through a variety of programs including reintegration counselling.

The reintegration program is designed to effectively engage young individuals between the ages of 14 and 24, who have had contact with the law. They provide individualized culturally-relevant counselling, co-creative progress planning, rehabilitation and reintegration support and resources.

Co-Executive Director of Operations, Everton Jamie Caine, says the organization operates under a continuing care model.

“We don’t just cut them off after 6 weeks. We support them until they feel they’ve reached their goals and then we stay connected,” Caine said.

One of the organization’s newest programs is an intensive certificate program called Niche.

It targets young Black leaders, age 18-30, who have engaged in the social service sector through work, school or volunteering. Niche helps them develop the skills needed to move into decision-making roles.

Caine says the program is Black-led and the facilitators have experience in various sectors such as education and social enterprise.

“Niche is about cultivating your own niche through self-exploration. The instructors help them engage with their peers and find their footing in the industry.”

Within 6 months of completing the program, 87% of participants found themselves in leadership positions. The first cohort for this year will begin on March 12.

H-T-C-O also operates a nail salon under their Heritage Nail Essentials program. Caine says the program is a “cultural responsive engagement strategy and fundraising initiative, with a focus on identity, accountability social awareness and resiliency.”

“Service users can engage with another young person who provides the nail service and mentorship at the same time, helping them make a healthy transition from adolescence to adulthood in a caring environment,” Caine said.

Due to the pandemic, many of their programs have been moved online but Caine says that will change once health restrictions are lifted.

IMPACT ON THE COMMUNITY

All programs and resources provided by the Harriet Tubman Community Organization are geared towards Black youth.

Caine says it’s important because it helps them develop strong cultural identities and provides them with opportunities “to learn, play and engage.”

H-T-C-O values co-creation which means members of the community collaborate with them to brainstorm, design and execute programming.

Caine says as a symbol of their commitment to youths, the organization has transitioned from a B3 (Black-serving, Black-led and Black-focused) to a B3YL organization, which means young adults are leading the organization.

“It gives us and other future leaders the opportunity to develop the skills and knowledge to strengthen the organization and their own personal and professional development.”

If you would like to support or get involved with the Harriet Tubman Community Organization, you can reach out to them at info@tubmancommunity.org