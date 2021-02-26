Loading articles...

S&P/TSX composite down in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in early trading amid losses in the energy and metals and mining sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.89 points at 18,185.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.71 points at 31,320.30. The S&P 500 index was up 10.78 points at 3,840.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 149.06 points at 13,268.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.12 cents US compared with 79.81 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was down 77 cents at US$62.76 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$16.40 at US$1,759.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down eight cents at US$4.18 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

