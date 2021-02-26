Loading articles...

SIU charges Durham police officer in jail cell death of man who went into medical distress

Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 5:20 pm EST

Durham Regional Police forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. DRPS

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged an officer in the death of a man who went into medical distress in an Oshawa, Ont., jail cell.

The Special Investigations Unit says Acting Sgt. David Swaine of the Durham Regional Police has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The charge stems from an incident in November 2019, when the 32-year-old man was arrested following a fight.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital for assessment and then released and placed in a jail cell.

The agency says the man later went into medical distress and although someone tried first aid and emergency medical services were called, he died at the scene.

The SIU did not specify Swaine’s alleged role in the incident.

The officer is due in court next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2021.

