Restaurants, bars can start applying for patios through CafeTO program today

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The first registration window will be open for four weeks, until March 26, and a second window will open immediately afterward.
The city says approved locations from the first registration could be installed as early as May, in time for the May long weekend. Registrations from the second window can expect to have their locations installed by June.
There is an online webinar to review program requirements and answer questions from bar and restaurant operators on March 2 at 9:30 a.m.
Earlier this month, city council approved an ‘improved’ CafeTO program for 2021.
“We will make it even more enjoyable for the people to go and dispense of some of the revenue with these hardworking and restaurateurs and bar owners,” said Tory.
The city promises several improvements, including:
A clearer registration process
A more efficient installation process
Commitment to ensure more restaurants in Scarborough, Etobicoke and North York are ready to take advantage of opportunities for quick expansion of outdoor dining.
Development of comprehensive and safe traffic management plans that will help ensure the curb lane cafés are as safe as possible for people dining, employees and people using the road.
Allowing some owners/operators to build temporary platforms for curb lane café areas
Ensuring there is accessible furniture for public parklet areas.
The program supported over 800 Toronto restaurants in 2020.