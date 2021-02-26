Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Province warning hospitals about potential counterfeit N95 masks
by News Staff
Posted Feb 26, 2021 1:31 pm EST
This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a counterfeit N95 surgical mask that was seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal investigators are probing a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies and expect the number to rise significantly in coming weeks. The fake 3M masks are at best a copyright violations and at worst unsafe fakes that put unknowing health care workers at grave risk for coronavirus. And they are becoming increasingly difficult to spot. (ICE via AP)
A warning from the Ontario Ministry of Health about counterfeit personal protective equipment (PPE).
The Ministry issued a statement Friday telling hospitals, nursing homes, and other health care facilities to check their ‘3M manufactured’ N95 masks citing specific model numbers.
These include 8210, 1860, 1860, and 1870-plus.
The Ministry of Health notified health-care providers of the masks today and asked them to search their supply for the equipment by product number.
The government says it has launched an investigation into the matter and is reviewing its entire stock to find the counterfeit product.
The president of 3M Canada says the company has been receiving reports of fraud related to its product from across the country.
Penny Wise says the company recently helped Ontario and other provincial authorities confirm that N95 masks it purchased from a distributor with no relation to the company are fake.
3M is telling anyone buying N95 masks to buy only from authorized distributors.