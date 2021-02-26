Province warning hospitals about potential counterfeit N95 masks

A warning from the Ontario Ministry of Health about counterfeit personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Ministry issued a statement Friday telling hospitals, nursing homes, and other health care facilities to check their ‘3M manufactured’ N95 masks citing specific model numbers.

These include 8210, 1860, 1860, and 1870-plus.

The Ministry of Health notified health-care providers of the masks today and asked them to search their supply for the equipment by product number.

The government says it has launched an investigation into the matter and is reviewing its entire stock to find the counterfeit product.

The president of 3M Canada says the company has been receiving reports of fraud related to its product from across the country.

Penny Wise says the company recently helped Ontario and other provincial authorities confirm that N95 masks it purchased from a distributor with no relation to the company are fake.

3M is telling anyone buying N95 masks to buy only from authorized distributors.