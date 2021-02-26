Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police raid far-right network in Germany
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 26, 2021 2:48 am EST
Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 3:14 am EST
BERLIN — Authorities in Germany raided homes and stores and detained eight suspects early Friday in connection with a far-right network suspected of involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering, the German news agency dpa reported.
More than 500 police, including special units, raided 27 homes and stores in the states of Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Hesse.
The detained suspects were aged between 24 and 55 were detained. Police said they also were looking for evidence such as upscale cars and other high-end products, dpa reported.
Public broadcaster MDR reported that the suspects were linked to two different neo-Nazi groups who allegedly were in charge of much of the drug trafficking in Thuringia and who were also involved in the trade in illegal arms.
The Associated Press
