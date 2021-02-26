Ontario Regional Chief calling for more from provincial government to end long-term water advisories

The Ontario Regional Chief is calling for more action from the provincial government.

The report finds that Indigenous Services Canada is constrained by an outdated funding system.

RoseAnne Archibald, the Ontario Regional Chief, is welcoming the Auditor General’s report which states that Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) was unable to meet their commitment to eliminate long-term drinking water advisories in various First Nations communities.

According to the report by Auditor General Karen Hogan, the department’s efforts to eliminate all long-term drinking water advisories have been constrained by an outdated funding policy for the operation and maintenance of water infrastructure in First Nations communities. The Auditor General found that almost half of the 60 long-term drinking water advisories that remained in effect as of Nov. 1, 2020, had been in place for more than a decade.

The audit also found that although COVID‑19 pandemic delayed progress on some projects, many were already facing delays before the pandemic.

According to a release from the Ontario Regional Chief, this province has the largest amount of Boil Water Advisories (BWAs) in the country with 66 Long-term Water advisories, and 4 Do Not Consume advisories.

The Ontario Regional Chief says the ongoing problem of long-term drinking water advisories is a symptom of systemic racism. She adds access to clean drinking water “is a basic human right that has been ignored for too long and we look forward to working both internally and externally with many partners to ensure that the health and wellbeing of communities is an ongoing priority.”

In October of 2020, the Chiefs of Ontario made a Pre-Budget Submission to the provincial government, asking them to province infrastructure funding for First Nations.

They’ve also initiated a technical review through the Ontario First Nations Technical Services Corporation to “better understand, from a First Nations perspective, what specific barriers exist to clean drinking water.”

Ontario Regional Chief Archibald adds that the Chiefs of Ontario’s goal is “to get zero BWAs in First Nations.” In doing so, all communities, whether they be First Nations or not, have access to clean drinking water.

With files from The Canadian Press