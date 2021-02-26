Loading articles...

No artwork damaged in flooding at Hispanic cultural centre

Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 7:58 pm EST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No artwork was damaged when waterlines broke at the National Hispanic Cultural Center during a cold snap that hit Albuquerque, officials said Friday.

Much of the work to repair the flood damage has been complete.

Two waterlines froze and broke in mid-February when temperatures in Albuquerque dipped well below freezing. Crews were able to clean up water near the centre’s front entrance and inside the Visual Arts building within hours.

Tey Marianna Nunn, director and chief curator of the Art Museum and Visual Arts program, said the biggest concern was for the artwork. It was moved to other areas within the cultural centre and wasn’t damaged. It’s now being returned to its original location, she said.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center functions as a museum and performance centre. It also has a genealogy and cultural library, and a Spanish-language institute.

The Associated Press

