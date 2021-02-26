Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
No artwork damaged in flooding at Hispanic cultural centre
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 26, 2021 7:54 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 26, 2021 at 7:58 pm EST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No artwork was damaged when waterlines broke at the National Hispanic Cultural Center during a cold snap that hit Albuquerque, officials said Friday.
Much of the work to repair the flood damage has been complete.
Two waterlines froze and broke in mid-February when temperatures in Albuquerque dipped well below freezing. Crews were able to clean up water near the centre’s front entrance and inside the Visual Arts building within hours.
Tey Marianna Nunn, director and chief curator of the Art Museum and Visual Arts program, said the biggest concern was for the artwork. It was moved to other areas within the cultural centre and wasn’t damaged. It’s now being returned to its original location, she said.
The National Hispanic Cultural Center functions as a museum and performance centre. It also has a genealogy and cultural library, and a Spanish-language institute.